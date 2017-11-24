I’m A Celeb’s Amir Khan takes on a camel and spiders in hilarious bushtucker trial

Amir Khan was left startled by a camel and dozens of spiders in Friday night’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former light-welterweight world champion shrieked and yelped his way to victory in The Fright Night head-to-head challenge with Vanessa White.

The pair were confronted with rooms full of fish guts, flies, maggots, pigeons, cockroaches and mealworms.

Amir Khan and Vanessa White in The Fright House (ITV/Rex/Shutterstock)

As Saturdays singer White caught him up, Khan managed to battle past the spiders to take victory and won over plenty of fans in the process.

Amir khan is brilliant…. screaming at the spiders. ??? — Amy (@AmyMay_F1) November 24, 2017

Amir Khan is too funny — jr (@jayjunior113) November 24, 2017

@SammyCthe1st tweeted: “Must admit I’ve never been a fan of Amir Khan but he is entertaining on I’m a celeb.”

@PriinceHaroon said: “My view of Amir khan has genuinely changed since he joined #ImACelebrity,” adding “he’s actually such a funny guy.”

@Robynfoster posted: “Honestly love Amir he’s so funny without even trying bless him.”

Khan had also entertained earlier this week in the reality TV show when he revealed his huge fear of snakes and ended a bushtucker trial prematurely.