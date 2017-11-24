I’m A Celeb stars treated to care packages as camps are reunited

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! stars were treated to a care package from home on Friday night’s show as they neared the end of their first week in the Australian wilderness.

Food treats, a luxury item, and messages from families and friends were delivered to the celebrities who were reunited after two days in separate camps in which they were made to compete against each other.

Former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale and her team of Jamie Lomas, Vanessa White, Rebekah Vardy and Georgia Toff Toffolo had been stuck in the second rate Snake Rock – where they have to sleep on the floor and eat only rice and beans.

Meanwhile the remaining celebrities enjoyed luxury camp Croc Creek, led by jungle prime minister Iain Lee.

Amir Khan and Stanley Johnson (ITV/Rex/Shutterstock)

Unbeknown to those in Snake Rock, each time Croc Creek won a challenge they were forfeiting treats to pick up care packages for their rival camp and a draw in the final task meant they collected 10 of the 11 packages available.

From being Prime Minister to being voted to enter the Temple of Gloom. It's a quick fall from grace for @IainLee! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nQXR2PSLmf — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2017

Lee told his fellow campers: “My fellow celebrities as the battle between two camps comes to an end I’m now able to reveal certain state secrets.

“When taking office, I and my fellow campmates in Croc Creek found out that we were each bestowed with a care package from home and tasked with winning the same for our friends in Snake Rock.

That ruined cake was worth it in the end. We're never short of heartwarming moments when the Campmates get their care packages #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/Jvg5JBRWXu — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 24, 2017

“In all the challenges and trials completed since I took office a Croc Creek victory has allowed us to win a care package for Snake Rock.

“I can reveal we did quite well and won four care packages for Snake Rock and my deputy and I have decided to allocate those to Becky, Jamie, Vanessa and Toff, we hope you understand Kez.”

Peanut butter on toast was delivered to comedian Shappi Khorsandi as her food treat while Corrie star Jennie McAlpine received Tunnocks tea cakes and father of Boris Johnson, Stanley, was given some parmesan.

Meanwhile Khan is obviously keen to maintain his boxing training as he received a skipping rope for his luxury item.