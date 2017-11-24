Advertising
Dan Stevens mixes up Downton Abbey and Frank Sinatra on Good Morning Britain
Stevens is promoting his new film The Man Who Invented Christmas.
Dan Stevens showed Downton Abbey is well and truly behind him when he was quizzed on Good Morning Britain.
The ex-Downton star, 35, was asked to identify opening lines from books by Charles Dickens – the author he plays in new film The Man Who Invented Christmas – on the ITV show.
But when Ben Shephard slipped in a line from Downton, saying: “You lived your life and I lived mine. Now it’s time we lived them together?” Stevens replied: “Frank Sinatra.”
“Downton Abbey,” co-hosts Shephard and Kate Garraway exclaimed.
Earlier in the show Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley in hit period drama Downton, watched Andi Peters announce a competition with Edd the Duck, the puppet from his time as a children’s TV presenter.
“This is exactly the colour scheme that I remember you from. It’s like being in a time machine,” Stevens said.
Peters joked: “I’ve always been this colour Dan,” to which Shephard responded: “That’s awkward.”
