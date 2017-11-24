Corrie viewers are furious at villainous Pat Phelan after Anna arrested

Coronation Street viewers hit out at the show’s Pat Phelan after he got Anna Windass arrested in Friday night’s show.

Pat (Connor McIntyre) had a breakthrough with his mission to frame Anna (Debbie Rush) for pushing Seb Franklin from his ladder, as she was taken in by police.

He used his powers of manipulation to convince Seb that he saw Anna go into a solicitor’s office shortly before he fell.

Her earring was then found in the solicitor’s office, where Pat had planted it.

Viewers on Twitter were furious by the breakthrough, labelling him an “evil little man”.

Phelan is such an evil little man! #corrie — shana ⭐️ (@shana_oxox) November 24, 2017

@xvlfx tweeted: “Pat Phelan you evil man.”

What I feel like doing to Phelan even though he’s a pretty good baddie #Corrie pic.twitter.com/WsQrEtBTrG — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) November 24, 2017

@captainofcoffee wrote: “Oh ya nasty man phelan.”

@Natashadearn posted: “no one I hate more than Pat bloody Phelan… I don’t even want him killed off, I want him to suffer.”

But not everyone was angered by the villainous character, @wrighty called him her “hero”.

@Shannon_needles tweeted: “Really hope Phelan never gets his comeuppance, he’s the best thing to happen to the soaps in ages.”

Earlier on Friday Pat had dished out cash to those who lost money in the flats scam as he sought to change the community’s perception of him.

:: Corrie returns on Monday.