Adam Hargreaves: Mr Men and Little Miss books inspired by human nature

A female engineer is joining the Mr Men and Little Miss series of books – with its author saying he is inspired by human nature.

Adam Hargreaves, son of Roger Hargreaves, who was the original creator of the famous books, said that coming up with positive role models “is an important and quite a small” part of his job.

His main role is “entertaining children with fun stories”, he told BBC Breakfast.

Meet Little Miss Inventor! She’s a new character joining the @MrMenOfficial family. Which one would you be? pic.twitter.com/G85wMDFEYx — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) November 24, 2017

He said: “When I’m thinking about a new character or new story I’m thinking about human nature. That’s what Mr Men is all about. In terms of what gender you apply to it, it can go either way.

“My inspiration is human nature because Mr Men are based on our personalities.”

Little Miss Inventor will be the 36th Little Miss character, which includes the likes of Little Miss Bossy and Little Miss Chatterbox.