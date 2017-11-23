You need to see these Steps fans dancing in a car park

For this group of Steps fans, a few hours seeing the band on stage was not enough.

In a video shared on Twitter by the First Direct Arena in Leeds, a mob of happy fans can be seen dancing their hearts out to the music in the car park.

Fans sing Steps’ 1998 hit One For Sorrow complete with matching dance moves, chanting “woop woop!”

Clearly this lot didn’t want to go home after having the time of their lives at the gig – their happiness is infectious.

If that’s not enough One For Sorrow for you, here’s the original video…