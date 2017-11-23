Tom Baker leads Doctor Who Day celebrations

Tom Baker has led the celebrations on Doctor Who Day, when fans of the sci-fi show mark the anniversary of its first episode.

The actor, who played the fourth Doctor between 1974 and 1981, recorded a video that was shared on the programme’s official Twitter page.

Doctor Who is 54 years old today!???#DoctorWhoDay pic.twitter.com/bteIa91UpM — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 23, 2017

He said: “I just want to wish you a happy Doctor Who day, from Tom Baker.

“I think of myself as the happiest of all the Doctor Whos. They might not agree with that but let them disagree.”

The mighty Tom Baker – the Fourth Doctor – sends his best wishes for #DoctorWhoDay! pic.twitter.com/IuyYeUkrgU — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) November 23, 2017

The show first premiered 54 years ago, at 5.15pm on November 23 1963.

Freema Agyeman, who played companion Martha Jones from 2006 to 2010, also celebrated the day, writing: “And still powering on strong! What a story! Proud to be at the party!”

Advertising

And still powering on strong! ? What a story!!?Proud to be at the party!⚡️#DoctorWhoDay https://t.co/Sn2tubsk72 — Freema Agyeman (@FreemaOfficial) November 23, 2017

It will be the final Doctor Who Day before the first actress to play the Doctor takes over the role.

During the Christmas Special Peter Capaldi will regenerate and Jodie Whittaker will make her first appearance.