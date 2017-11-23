The Death Of Stalin scoops three early prizes at British Independent Film Awards

Political satire film The Death Of Stalin has won three prizes at The British Independent Film Awards (Bifa).

The first winners have been announced ahead of the ceremony, which will take place in December, for its nine newly created craft categories.

Armando Iannucci’s comedy-drama film about the aftermath of the former Soviet Russian leader’s demise – starring Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough, Jason Isaacs and Michael Palin – has taken the awards for best casting, best production design and best make-up and hair design.

God’s Own Country won best sound and hiking horror film The Ritual has been awarded the best effects prize.

Bifa said: “Many congratulations to the inaugural winners of these new categories. Bifa voters had an extremely tough job narrowing down a spectacular line-up of nominees and we very much look forward to celebrating the winners at the awards on December 10.”

Lady Macbeth led the nominations this year, and has received nods in categories including best British independent film, best director and best actress for its leading star Florence Pugh.

Other best actress nominees are Emily Beecham for Daphne, Ruth Wilson (Dark River), Margaret Mulubwa (I Am Not A Witch), and Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri).

Florence Pugh (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Death Of Stalin is up for another handful of prizes, including best director for Iannucci and best supporting actor for Buscemi.

A total of 35 British feature films have been nominated for the awards.

It has previously been announced that Gary Oldman will receive The Variety Award, and Vanessa Redgrave is to receive the Richard Harris Award for outstanding contribution by an actor to British film prize.

The rest of the winners will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday December 10, which will be hosted by Sherlock star Mark Gatiss.