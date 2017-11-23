Advertising
T.Hanks-giving: Which Tom Hanks characters would you want round the Thanksgiving table?
Loosen your belt and get ready for a Big dinner.
Thanksgiving is a time to remember what we are grateful for in life, and let’s face it, everyone is grateful for Tom Hanks.
Instead of having a Thanksgiving dinner with family, why not celebrate T.Hanks-giving with a few of his best-known characters?
Sheriff Woody
Toy Story
Chuck Noland
Cast Away
Captain Miller
Saving Private Ryan
Make sure to be extra nice to him.
Viktor Navorski
The Terminal
Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger
Sully
An extremely competent pilot willing to do extraordinary things to save the lives of his passengers, he deserves a slap-up meal.
Walt Disney
Saving Mr Banks
He’d certainly keep the conversation going.
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Hopefully he’ll bring some of Bubba’s shrimp to the party instead of taking off running.
Big
Maybe think about dropping him off at the local Zoltar machine after dinner, though – his mum really wants him back.
