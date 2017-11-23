Menu

T.Hanks-giving: Which Tom Hanks characters would you want round the Thanksgiving table?

Showbiz | Published:

Loosen your belt and get ready for a Big dinner.

Dinner with a whole load of Tom Hanks’s characters?(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Thanksgiving is a time to remember what we are grateful for in life, and let’s face it, everyone is grateful for Tom Hanks.

Instead of having a Thanksgiving dinner with family, why not celebrate T.Hanks-giving with a few of his best-known characters?

Sheriff Woody

Toy Story

Toy Story Swag GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Chuck Noland

Cast Away

Tom Hanks Castaway GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Captain Miller

Saving Private Ryan

Private GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Make sure to be extra nice to him.

Viktor Navorski

The Terminal

Anyone Lets GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger

Sully

(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

An extremely competent pilot willing to do extraordinary things to save the lives of his passengers, he deserves a slap-up meal.

Walt Disney

Saving Mr Banks

Life GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

He’d certainly keep the conversation going.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump Hello GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hopefully he’ll bring some of Bubba’s shrimp to the party instead of taking off running.

Forrest Gump GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Big

Big Ice Cream GIF by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment - Find & Share on GIPHY

Maybe think about dropping him off at the local Zoltar machine after dinner, though – his mum really wants him back.

