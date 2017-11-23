T.Hanks-giving: Which Tom Hanks characters would you want round the Thanksgiving table?

Thanksgiving is a time to remember what we are grateful for in life, and let’s face it, everyone is grateful for Tom Hanks.

Instead of having a Thanksgiving dinner with family, why not celebrate T.Hanks-giving with a few of his best-known characters?

Sheriff Woody

Toy Story

Chuck Noland

Cast Away

Captain Miller

Saving Private Ryan

Make sure to be extra nice to him.

Viktor Navorski

The Terminal

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger

Sully

(Yui Mok/PA)

An extremely competent pilot willing to do extraordinary things to save the lives of his passengers, he deserves a slap-up meal.

Walt Disney

Saving Mr Banks

He’d certainly keep the conversation going.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

Hopefully he’ll bring some of Bubba’s shrimp to the party instead of taking off running.

Big

Maybe think about dropping him off at the local Zoltar machine after dinner, though – his mum really wants him back.