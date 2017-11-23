Super Trouper Jarvis Cocker signs up for Abba show

Jarvis Cocker is lending his voice to a new, immersive exhibition on pop sensations Abba.

ABBA: Super Troupers opens next month at London’s Southbank Centre, tackling the rise of the group in the context of “grim” 1970s Britain.

Ex-Pulp star Cocker, 54, will be providing the audio narrative for the show’s guided tours.

“My love began when my sister bought Arrival in 1976 and played it non-stop for the next six months,” he said.

Pop group Abba (PA)

The show runs at the Southbank Centre, next to the station which shares the name of one of the band’s biggest hits – Waterloo.

Unseen archive material will include some of Abba’s original costumes, handwritten notes and sketches which the band created together, personal photographs, music and instruments.

ABBA: Super Troupers runs from December 14 this year to April 29.