Super Trouper Jarvis Cocker signs up for Abba show

Showbiz | Published:

The exhibition is described as an “immersive, theatrical” experience.

ABBA: Super Troupers opens next month at London’s Southbank Centre (John Stillwell/PA)

Jarvis Cocker is lending his voice to a new, immersive exhibition on pop sensations Abba.

ABBA: Super Troupers opens next month at London’s Southbank Centre, tackling the rise of the group in the context of “grim” 1970s Britain.

Ex-Pulp star Cocker, 54, will be providing the audio narrative for the show’s guided tours.

“My love began when my sister bought Arrival in 1976 and played it non-stop for the next six months,” he said.

ABBA: Super Troupers
Pop group Abba (PA)

The show runs at the Southbank Centre, next to the station which shares the name of one of the band’s biggest hits – Waterloo.

Unseen archive material will include some of Abba’s original costumes, handwritten notes and sketches which the band created together, personal photographs, music and instruments.

ABBA: Super Troupers runs from December 14 this year to April 29.

