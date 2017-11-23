Advertising
Super Trouper Jarvis Cocker signs up for Abba show
The exhibition is described as an “immersive, theatrical” experience.
Jarvis Cocker is lending his voice to a new, immersive exhibition on pop sensations Abba.
ABBA: Super Troupers opens next month at London’s Southbank Centre, tackling the rise of the group in the context of “grim” 1970s Britain.
Ex-Pulp star Cocker, 54, will be providing the audio narrative for the show’s guided tours.
“My love began when my sister bought Arrival in 1976 and played it non-stop for the next six months,” he said.
The show runs at the Southbank Centre, next to the station which shares the name of one of the band’s biggest hits – Waterloo.
Unseen archive material will include some of Abba’s original costumes, handwritten notes and sketches which the band created together, personal photographs, music and instruments.
ABBA: Super Troupers runs from December 14 this year to April 29.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.