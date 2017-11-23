Shirley Ballas performs a rumba with funnyman Will Ferrell

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas performs a rumba with a difference – with funnyman Will Ferrell.

The pair demonstrate the routine when they appear as guests on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show.

And it appears that Anchorman star Ferrell, 50, is not quite the accomplished dancer that the Queen of Latin is used to.

Will Ferrell and Shirley Ballas filming The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Going from being a dance teacher to suddenly being the head judge was a little overwhelming, but it’s amazing and thrilling,” she says.

Will Ferrell and Shirley Ballas (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Comedian Ferrell tells how his children could not believe their eyes after he and co-star John Lithgow – who plays his father in Daddy’s Home 2 – had to do 30 takes in a kissing scene for the film.

“My kids were on set for a whole week and I had to do a scene with John where I kissed him on the lips. We had to do 30 takes, we just kept kissing and my kids were slack-jawed!” he says.

Advertising

Shirley Ballas, Will Ferrell, John Lithgow, Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg on The Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Meanwhile, fellow guest Mel Gibson, who also stars in Daddy’s Home 2, says that he was “surprised” to be accepted back in Hollywood after “digging a ditch for the past 10 years”.

And he jokes of a future Lethal Weapon movie: “We could call it Flaccid Weapon or Lethal Haemorrhoids!”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday at 10.35pm on BBC One.