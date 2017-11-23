Maya Jama and Marvin Humes take the helm for 2017 Mobo Awards

Radio presenters Maya Jama and Marvin Humes will take over the star-studded Music of Black Origin (Mobo) Awards as the event moves to Leeds this year.

The hotly-anticipated awards show, which last year took place in Glasgow, will return on November 29 with performances from African artist Davido and Britain’s Got Talent winner, Tokio Myers.

Other stars lined up for a slot on the stage at the city’s First Direct Arena include Cardi B, Krept & Konan, Stefflon Don, Yungen and Yxng Bane.

Humes (right) is married to The Saturdays singer, Rochelle (Ian West/PA)

“It’s an honour to be included as they celebrate their 22nd year – it’s going to be massive. The night can’t come soon enough.”

Humes, whose former band JLS have been Mobo recipients, added: “The Mobos have been a huge part of my life, I’ve been lucky enough to attend, perform and win over the years so now to be back as a host alongside Maya Jama is a huge honour.

“Can’t wait for next week, it’s gonna be a big night in Leeds.”

Stormzy tops the list of Mobo nominations this year (Ian West/PA)

He is followed by fellow London rapper J Hus, who has four nominations in the same categories, including best male, best album for Common Sense, best song for Did You See and best video for Spirit.

Meanwhile, R&B singer Jorjia Smith has sealed three nominations for best female, best R&B/soul act and best newcomer.

Among the winners already announced, Craig David picked up the award for best R&B/soul act, Moses Boyd was named best jazz act and Volney Morgan & New-Ye were crowned best gospel act, while Gregory Porter was presented with the outstanding contribution to music honour.

:: The 2017 Mobo Awards will be broadcast on Channel 5 at 11pm on November 29.