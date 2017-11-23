Advertising
Marie Osmond shares throwback snap as stars celebrate Thanksgiving
Stars sent messages of thanks from around the world.
Marie Osmond has shared a throwback Thanksgiving snap of the musical family group as Hollywood stars celebrated the US holiday.
The singer, actress and one-seventh of the Osmonds, shared a black and white snap of the family round the dining room table.
She captioned it: “Looking back at old pictures like this one… always shifts me into a warm and fuzzy #Thanksgiving mode.
“I had everyone at the table lift their plates, write their favorite memory and what they were thankful for under their plates.
“The little children traced their hands and drew turkeys. Still one of my favorite tablecloths to date.”
Hugh Jackman said he was setting himself an athletic challenge to compensate for all the food he was about to eat, posting a picture of the screen on a rowing machine and writing: “Just booked my ticket to Thanksgiving Dinner. 1 meter for every calorie I’m about to consume.
“To every single one of you … I’m grateful!”
She wrote: “RUDE!!! Not pregnant just eating a shit ton of tufurkey.”
Kim Kardashian shared a snap of herself with members of her family including mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother, writing “So thankful,” while her sister Kourtney posted a picture of two of her children, captioned: “Very thanksful.”
Neil Patrick Harris also expressed his gratitude for his children, posting a picture of twins Gideon and Harper and writing: “Happy Thanksgiving! So many things to be thankful for – these are my top two.”
“Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families may you all have a blessed day!”
She captioned the photo: “Olive delivering a pie to “all souls church”. Give. Thanks. Thank you to those who even let us give.”
Other stars to share messages of thanks on the day of celebration include band Aerosmith, actress Ashley Tisdale, actress Emily Ratajkowski and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
