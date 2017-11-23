Lily Allen defends Denise Welch over Piers Morgan mental health debate

Lily Allen has hit out at Piers Morgan after he accused actress Denise Welch of using him for publicity.

The singer launched a defence of the former Corrie star, arguing it would be far easier to use her son, 1975 frontman Matthew Healy, to draw publicity rather than the Good Morning Britain host.

She added his whole career was “based on using other people’s names and experiences”.

Welch had criticised Morgan in The Huffington Post over his views on mental health and depression, calling him “outrageous”.

Lol, that you think you’re so press worthy. I️ can think of a billion other ways @RealDeniseWelch could drum up some interest if she was that way inclined. Her incredibly successful son being one of them. Looking forward to Leveson part deux. Times ticking ⏰?⏱ https://t.co/7QO1dKn6N0 — Lily (@lilyallen) November 23, 2017

“He shut all those people down who don’t have a voice,” she added.

And anyway form someone who’s entire career is based on using other people’s names and experiences bring in the bacon. This is a bit , meh. #teamdenise https://t.co/7QO1dKn6N0 — Lily (@lilyallen) November 23, 2017

Morgan responded on Twitter, writing: “I’ve noticed Ms Welch does this whenever she hasn’t been in the papers for a while. And it’s been a while.”

Advertising

Allen slammed the reply, writing: “Lol, that you think you’re so press worthy. I can think of a billion other ways @RealDeniseWelch could drum up some interest if she was that way inclined. Her incredibly successful son being one of them.

“And anyway form someone who’s entire career is based on using other people’s names and experiences bring in the bacon. This is a bit , meh.”

Morgan accused Allen of harassing him and posted an old photo of the pair in which she is holding her hand over his crotch.

He wrote: “Morning @lilyallen. I preferred you when you just harassed me in the flesh.”