Les Miserables’ One Day More voted nation’s favourite show tune

One Day More from Les Miserables has been voted Britain’s favourite show tune.

The song from the West End’s longest-running musical, which opened in 1985, topped the list of beloved numbers.

Seven songs from the show based on Victor Hugo’s novel featured in the top 100, while Broadway phenomenon Hamilton bagged eight spots.

The poll by theatre website WhatsOnStage found Defying Gravity from Wicked is the second favourite, followed by The Phantom Of The Opera from the musical of the same name, Bring Him Home from Les Miserables and Being Alive from Company.

Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton, Seasons Of Love from Rent, Waving Through A Rainbow from Dear Evan Hansen, Don’t Rain On My Parade from Funny Girl and Tonight from West Side Story make up the rest of the top ten.

Sita McIntosh from WhatsOnStage said: “We had an unprecedented response to our top 100 showtunes of all time poll and the result shows that people’s favourite musical songs are a wonderfully varied mix.

“Tunes from shows such as Les Miserables and Hamilton, Wicked and Company, In The Heights and Matilda sit happily side by side.

“There were several appearances of songs from shows that have been recently revived – including Follies and Gypsy – as well as old school classics such as West Side Story.

“The list also clearly demonstrates the appetite for Hamilton, which is due to open in London next month.

“And isn’t it great to see a tune from new American musical Dear Evan Hansen – which hasn’t yet made it over to these shores – alongside veteran towering greats in the top 10?”