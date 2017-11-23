K-pop sensation BTS: What you need to know

South Korean boy band BTS are growing in popularity all over the world following their live US TV debut at the American Music Awards at the weekend.

Their performance came after they became the first K-pop band to break into the top 10 of the US album charts earlier this month, and they have now also achieved a new world record on social media.

BTS beat the record previously held by One Direction star Harry Styles to register 252,231 engagements on Twitter – the most ever – as of November 21, according to Guinness World Records.

The group’s latest EP, Love Yourself: Her, landed at number seven, so fittingly here are seven things you need to know about the internet’s favourite boy band.

1. Who are they?

2. Their internet presence is huge

With more than 10 million followers on Twitter, six million on Instagram and a further five million on Facebook, it’s fair to say their online reach is pretty extensive. In fact, they were named the most retweeted artist on Twitter last year. Their army of fans also helped them beat Justin Bieber to win the Billboard award for top social artist earlier this year.

Their new Guinness World Records coup has only bolstered their social media presence, and a YouTube video of their AMAs performance has been viewed more than 4.5 million times in three days.

3. Watch out America

The band have also filmed an interview for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air next week, and they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and have been interviewed by Ryan Seacrest during their trip to the States.

4. They sing about gender politics and loneliness

5. Big things are planned for next year

6. They are working with Steve Aoki

Steve Aoki (Ian West/PA)

7. They also sing in Japanese