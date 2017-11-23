Jamie Vardy voted five times for wife to take part in bushtucker trial

England footballer Jamie Vardy voted for his wife Rebekah to take on Wednesday night’s I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! bushtucker trial.

The Leicester striker said he had voted five times for the mother of his children to be selected for the trial, which saw her take on this year’s first stomach-churning eating challenge.

He posted on Twitter: “Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial,” alongside a screengrab of his wife looking shocked.

“Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you’re fearless & you proved me right,” he added.

Bex’s face when she finds out that I voted for her 5 times on the app to do the eating trial ? Sorry babe just wanted everyone to see that you’re fearless & you proved me right ?? pic.twitter.com/a831HsTLtQ — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 23, 2017

Rebekah was first to take the plunge during the Worst Dates bushtucker trial, swallowing a whole bowl of fermented duck egg soup that was fed to her by jungle campmate Georgia Toffolo.

The pair won eight out of nine available stars after successfully munching their way through four grisly courses each, earning food for every one of their jungle-mates.

For their second course, Rebekah bravely chewed through a lamb’s anus, which she said tasted like “chicken”, before changing her review to “a baby’s nappy”. Toffolo only just managed to get through her second dish – a plate of fish “eyesters”.

Advertising

But the pair were temporarily defeated by course number three, a critter sandwich packed with cockroaches, mealworms, crickets and a whole huntsman spider.

Bex & Toff absolutely smashed that trial?? https://t.co/EW7aZ3p9s7 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) November 22, 2017

They gagged, coughed, spluttered and swore with watering eyes as they ultimately failed to finish the disgusting dish in under 45 seconds, forfeiting a food star for their team.

For dessert, Rebekah got a shock as she was presented with a whole ostrich’s foot. While she swore at the sight of it, she then said that it tasted “quite nice” and described it as “like chicken”.

Advertising

She then used her cheeky sense of humour to help Toffolo through her pudding challenge: a whole bull’s penis.

As Toffolo struggled to get through the first bite, Rebekah joked: “This is easy, you’ve put worse than that in your mouth. I have.”

They were embraced and congratulated by the delighted campers as they returned victorious and were later treated to a meal of quail and mangoes.

Rebekah and Vardy wed in 2016.