I’m A Celeb viewers back Stanley Johnson as he clashes with Iain Lee

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! viewers have rallied behind Stanley Johnson as he clashed with jungle newcomer Iain Lee.

The duo rowed as campmates assisted the designated cook Jennie McAlpine with preparing dinner, which broke the rules of the camp.

Lee, who has been appointed Jungle Prime Minister said: “Follow the rules, they are bloody simple.”

Johnson told him: “Prime Minister I hope you enjoy your period of office and I very much doubt it will be a long one.”

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Don’t appreciate this iain whoever coming in and being mean to my boy stanley, not impressed at all.”

Another said: “Aah Iain mate don’t upset my Stanley,” while another said: “Iain shouting at Stanley literally breaks my heart.”

Another said: “Why the heck is Iain being horrible to Stanley” as another fan tweeted: “If Stanley don’t like Iain then I don’t like Iain.”

However another viewer wrote: “Stanley seems like a nice man but he seriously needs to get off his high horse. Iain has been given the task to lead and that’s what he’s doing. There’s no need to be so rude to him.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV at 9pm.