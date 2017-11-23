Doctor Who fans to get preview screening of Capaldi’s last outing as Time Lord

Doctor Who fans will be given the chance to enjoy a sneak preview of Peter Capaldi’s final moments as the Time Lord ahead of this year’s Christmas Day special.

The episode will be toured across eight towns in the north of England throughout December as part of a Christmas preview package of BBC programming.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon A Time – Capaldi’s last run out as The Doctor before Jodie Whittaker becomes the first woman to take the role – will see the Time Lord joined by Mark Gatiss, Pearl Mackie as his assistant Bill Potts, and David Bradley, who reprises his role as the First Doctor.

Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord in Doctor Who (BBC)

The episode will begin its tour in Hartlepool before trips to York, Hull, Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Salford, Durham and Bradford.

New episodes of The League Of Gentlemen will also be screened in Hartlepool and York as part of the premiere tour while an animated version of childhood classic The Highway Rat will be shown in Hull and Newcastle.

Tickets will be available through a ballot opening on November 23.