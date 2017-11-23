Claudia Schiffer: I was told my career would end at 30

Claudia Schiffer has recalled how she was told her modelling career would end when she turned 30.

The catwalk star, who is still working at the age of 47, said the industry “programmed it in” that she would not be able to work past a certain age.

She told fashion magazine The Edit: “When I started [modelling], they used to say: ‘At 30, your career is over.’

“They used to programme that in. It felt normal.”

“It’s very much about the model of the moment, with constant change. It’s much more fast-paced.

“Fundamentally, fashion is the same, but when I started out I didn’t even have a mobile phone.

“You were able to concentrate creatively much more, because there were no distractions. Now, there’s added pressure.

Advertising

love a cozy fire on a chilly day… hope you all had a lovely weekend?X #homesweethome A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:49pm PST

“You have to be much, much more. You have to stand out, and how do you do that? Through digital [social media].”

She said she is relieved she did not have to face that challenge adding: “I don’t think I would have been able to do it. You have to reveal so much about yourself, and I’m a very private person, and quite shy.

“I do a little bit of Instagram, I enjoy it, but it’s limited to what I want to reveal. And if I did any more, I don’t think I would have time for anything else, because it’s a full-on job.”

Advertising

Schiffer continued that she feels maternal towards some of the younger models breaking on to the scene now and particularly Kaia Geber, the 16-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford.

the celebration of a genius A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Sep 24, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

“It’s not just her face but her voice, her mannerisms, the whole package. She’s so sweet.”