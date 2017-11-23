Menu

Cara Delevingne and Olivia Wilde send Thanksgiving message to Ivanka Trump

Showbiz | Published:

They asked for her help to preserve protections for children who entered the US illegally.

Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

Cara Delevingne and Olivia Wilde have sent Ivanka Trump a Thanksgiving message asking her to advocate for young immigrants.

The actresses posted message on Instagram addressing the president’s daughter, who follows them on social media.

They asked her to help preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which offers protections for people who entered the US illegally as children.

A thanksgiving message to @ivankatrump #happyholidayseveryone

“This Thanksgiving I would be grateful if you use the influence you have to advocate for a CLEAN Dream Act by December.

“Every day that passes without a clean DREAM Act means anxiety and deportation for immigrant youth.

“Thank you and Happy Holidays.”

Government funding for the programme is set to expire on December 9 after the latest short extension, while the protections outlined in DACA will end on March 5.

Mr Trump’s daughter follows a large number of celebrities on Instagram, including Sarah Jessica Parker, Ryan Reynold, Margot Robbie, Reese Witherspoon and Amy Schumer.

She also follows a considerable number of Ivanka Trump fan accounts.

