Advertising
Camila Cabello: I hate social media
The 20-year-old says she only uses it because it is part of her job.
Chart-topping pop star Camila Cabello has admitted she detests social media.
The Havana singer, 20, is a frequent user of Twitter, Instagram and a number of other sites but claimed she only uses them because it is part of her job.
The former Fifth Harmony member – who has previously laid her political views bare online – announced she had completed her debut album on social media earlier this week.
She added: “I hate social media, I only go on Twitter to interact with my fans, and you know because it’s part of my job.
“It’s part of me representing my work and realistically it’s just a part of today.
“How I speak out about things that are important to me is through my work, through what I do,” she said.
Advertising
On using her platform to air political views, Cabello said: “I think in politics you can forget the human side of things, and forget that it’s people with dreams and hopes and families and I feel like that’s how I fight. By using my platform and my medium.”
The singer also revealed how touring with Bruno Mars made her realise she needed to “step up my game”.
“I need to work a lot harder to get on that level. Sometimes it’s real, you have to check yourself.
“Bruno is obviously, you know leagues ahead of where I am,” she added.
Her single Havana, featuring Young Thug, has held the UK chart top spot for the past three weeks after three consecutive weeks at number two.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.