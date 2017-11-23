Birdsong covers X Factor reference on Strictly spin-off show

Alexandra Burke has said performing with Beyonce on The X Factor final in 2008 was a highlight of a career, but a reference to the rival show was covered by birdsong on Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off programme.

The singer reflected on her performance with the superstar while appearing with her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez on It Takes Two.

So much on It Takes Two tonight ! Happy birthday beautiful @ZoeTheBall We LOVE you!!! ? pic.twitter.com/XR5rNZTaUO — Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) November 23, 2017

The duo will perform a rumba to Beyonce’s hit Halo on Saturday night and Burke said: “Already the song makes me feels all kinds of different emotions and it’s such a beautiful song and I’m honoured to do a rumba to it.”

Host Zoe Ball added: “Back in 2008 you did famously do a duet with Beyonce on the…” as the name of the programme was covered by the sound of bird song.

Strictly has roundly defeated its ITV rival in the ratings war this year, with Saturday night’s show drawing more than double the audience of The X Factor.

“I feel like when we decided to do it (dance to the song) it just felt right and I love her, love the song and I hope we do it justice.”

Advertising

Burke added she had initially struggled with the rumba but is now settling in to it.

She said: “It’s my friend. It wasn’t on Monday, I’m not going to lie, but it is now. I’m loving it.

“I’m now understanding what it’s about. It’s a very passionate dance and I was quite scared.

“I was really nervous on Monday because here we are back to the point of face to face again, really intimate, and now I’m just like ‘let’s go for it’.

“Whatever happens, happens.”