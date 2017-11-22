Zoe Ball narrowly avoids awkward fall on Strictly’s It Takes Two

It was a scary moment for Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter Zoe Ball as she was almost dropped while demonstrating a dance move.

Show regular and professional dancer Ian Waite’s arms slightly gave way as he dipped Ball on the BBC Two show, nearly sending his partner to the floor.

The cameras panned around to a gasp from the audience, with dancer AJ Pritchard on the verge of rushing forward to help her.

Waite proceeded to add injury to insult as he stepped on Ball’s “big toe”.

But Ball brushed off the awkward moment and moved on to a more successful jive demonstration with Janette Manrara.

Wednesday night’s episode of the Strictly Come Dancing spin-off came days after the main competition spent a weekend in the glamorous Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Still reeling from the experience, show hopeful Mollie King – who opened last weekend’s show with partner Pritchard – said; “It meant so much to us to open that show.”

While she admitted she was “terrified” leading up to her performance, she said: “The crowd was amazing and encouraging. I never expected to be there so to just be there was amazing.

The pair will perform the quickstep to The Baseballs’ version of Rihanna’s Umbrella when the show continues this Saturday, and if they avoid elimination they will make it through to musicals week.

King joked that it would provide the ideal opportunity for her to make the most of her tendency for bouncy shoulders and jazz hands, that have so far been criticised by the judges.