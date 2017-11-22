Advertising
Strictly stars dress up for tea at Buckingham Palace
The stars filmed a segment for the Strictly Christmas Special at the royal residence.
The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have been pictured outside Buckingham Palace after filming a special feature hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall.
The segment of the BBC dance contest, filmed inside the royal residence, will be aired as part of this year’s Strictly Christmas Special.
Wednesday’s event saw the show’s regular professionals, previous contestants and other members of the local community attend a Tea Dance promoting the benefits of dance and exercise during the process of ageing.
All dressed up for the occasion were Anton Du Beke and Oti Mabuse.
Advertising
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.