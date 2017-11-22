Menu

Advertising

Strictly stars dress up for tea at Buckingham Palace

Showbiz | Published:

The stars filmed a segment for the Strictly Christmas Special at the royal residence.

Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke (Philip Toscano/PA)

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have been pictured outside Buckingham Palace after filming a special feature hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The segment of the BBC dance contest, filmed inside the royal residence, will be aired as part of this year’s Strictly Christmas Special.

Wednesday’s event saw the show’s regular professionals, previous contestants and other members of the local community attend a Tea Dance promoting the benefits of dance and exercise during the process of ageing.

All dressed up for the occasion were Anton Du Beke and Oti Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Craig Revel Horwood (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Shirley Ballas (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Karen Clifton (Philip Toscano/PA)

Advertising

Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Chloe Hewitt (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
(Left to right): Brendan Cole, Jeremy Vine, and Katie Derham (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Judy Murray (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev (Philip Toscano/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing 2017
(Left to right): Neil Jones, Janette Manrara and Dianne Buswell (Philip Toscano/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News