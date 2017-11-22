Strictly stars dress up for tea at Buckingham Palace

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing have been pictured outside Buckingham Palace after filming a special feature hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall.

The segment of the BBC dance contest, filmed inside the royal residence, will be aired as part of this year’s Strictly Christmas Special.

Wednesday’s event saw the show’s regular professionals, previous contestants and other members of the local community attend a Tea Dance promoting the benefits of dance and exercise during the process of ageing.

All dressed up for the occasion were Anton Du Beke and Oti Mabuse.

Oti Mabuse and Anton du Beke (Philip Toscano/PA)

Craig Revel Horwood (Philip Toscano/PA)

Shirley Ballas (Philip Toscano/PA)

Karen Clifton (Philip Toscano/PA)

Chloe Hewitt (Philip Toscano/PA)

(Left to right): Brendan Cole, Jeremy Vine, and Katie Derham (Philip Toscano/PA)

Judy Murray (Philip Toscano/PA)

Kimberley Walsh and Pasha Kovalev (Philip Toscano/PA)