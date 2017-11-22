Pharrell Williams unveils release date for NERD comeback album

Singer Pharrell Williams has unveiled the date for his band NERD’s comeback album next month.

No_One Every Really Dies will hit the shelves on December 15, marking the funk band’s first studio record in seven years, following 2010’s Nothing.

The Happy singer shared a picture of the album title over a photo of a mouth with foil-capped teeth and a protruding tongue.

NO_ONE EVER REALLY DIES. DECEMBER 15 pic.twitter.com/iMWSIPVns8 — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 22, 2017

It follows shortly after the release of their first single in years, featuring a rap from Barbadian star, Rihanna.

Fans have already shared their delight over the update on Twitter, with one posting: “I’m at work containing my screams! *marks calendar*”

I’m at work containing my screams! *marks calendar* — ? (@kuhRISSten) November 22, 2017

Another added: “We have been waiting so long! Yaaaaasssss!!!!!”

We have been waiting so long! Yaaaaasssss!!!!! — Mel's a Weirdo (@melnthemillers) November 22, 2017

However, there were some more negative reviews about the apparent choice of album artwork.

“I really hope thats not the cover,” commented one, while another added: “the sight of this aluminum foil made me cringe…”

I really hope thats not the cover though — amir (@thagrandburrito) November 22, 2017

the sight of this aluminum foil made me cringe… — it's olea not daniel (@olea_5) November 22, 2017

Others suggested it looked more like a Miley Cyrus album.

Looks kind of like a Miley Cyrus album cover. — Bleezy Taught Me (@DBleezyJonez) November 22, 2017

N.E.R.D – made up of Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley – confirmed they were working on new music in 2015, but have been quiet ahead of its release.