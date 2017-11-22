Advertising
Pharrell Williams unveils release date for NERD comeback album
No_One Every Really Dies marks the band’s first record in seven years.
Singer Pharrell Williams has unveiled the date for his band NERD’s comeback album next month.
No_One Every Really Dies will hit the shelves on December 15, marking the funk band’s first studio record in seven years, following 2010’s Nothing.
The Happy singer shared a picture of the album title over a photo of a mouth with foil-capped teeth and a protruding tongue.
It follows shortly after the release of their first single in years, featuring a rap from Barbadian star, Rihanna.
Fans have already shared their delight over the update on Twitter, with one posting: “I’m at work containing my screams! *marks calendar*”
Another added: “We have been waiting so long! Yaaaaasssss!!!!!”
Advertising
However, there were some more negative reviews about the apparent choice of album artwork.
“I really hope thats not the cover,” commented one, while another added: “the sight of this aluminum foil made me cringe…”
Advertising
Others suggested it looked more like a Miley Cyrus album.
N.E.R.D – made up of Williams, Chad Hugo and Shay Haley – confirmed they were working on new music in 2015, but have been quiet ahead of its release.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.