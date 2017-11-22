Kezia Dugdale will use I’m A Celeb appearance to talk politics

Labour politician Kezia Dugdale has said she plans to spread the word about political values when she appears on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The former party leader broke her social media silence on her appearance on the current series of the ITV reality show in a short Twitter video explaining her decision.

Responding to a backlash from both political colleagues and constituents following the move, the MSP said: “I appreciate that to quite a few of my constituents this is quite a controversial move, I know there will be people that are upset about it, that will question my priorities, so I wanted to take a little minute to explain why I’m doing this and hope that I can get your support for the adventures ahead.

WATCH: Why I'm taking part in #ImACeleb.Follow @TeamKez for updates and visit @RockTrust_tweet to learn more about the incredible work this charity does. pic.twitter.com/exdJFgSyuQ — Kezia Dugdale MSP (@kezdugdale) November 22, 2017

“First and foremost, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! is a huge UK-wide television programme with an audience into the millions and I think it’s an amazing opportunity to talk to young people who watch this programme about politics and, in particular, Labour values.

“The first time I was approached to do this programme, I said no, I turned it down, because I didn’t think I could be away from my job for over five weeks. The show came back to me and asked me if I would do it if I could go away for just three weeks and two days, and that’s what I’m going to do.

“So the minute that I leave Australia, I’ll be coming back to the Scottish Parliament to do my job as a Labour MSP for Edinburgh and the Lothians and I’m committed to doing that for the long term and I hope to stand at the next election again as well.”

“They are an amazing organisation that do fantastic work supporting some pretty vulnerable people across the city and beyond it, so I’ve donated £2,500 to them, which is my salary for the time that I am out of the UK and hope that you can support their work too.”

Donning her jungle camper’s uniform hat, she signed off: “Please tune into the show; you’ve got an opportunity to vote for me to do horrendous tasks covered in beasties, and you’ll also have a chance to vote me out when the time comes too. So, wish me luck, and, if I have to do some of the eating tasks, well, who knows?”

:: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV at 9pm on Wednesday.