Kezia Dugdale: Going into the jungle isn’t a second job

Politician Kezia Dugdale says she will be receiving a fee for her time on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! but it “isn’t a second job”.

The MSP and former Scottish Labour leader – set to appear in the jungle – said she is giving the salary she will earn as a politician during her time away to charity.

Dugdale told The Sun: “There’s no doubt that I’m receiving a fee for this in return for being away for three weeks, so I’m not suggesting for a second that the sums involved are in any sense small.”

She said: “No, this isn’t a second job, this is three weeks out of my work, because I’ve given my salary away.”

Kezia Dugdale preparing for the jungle (James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock)

“I will be interested to hear people’s opinions on the world…”

As well as donating her parliamentary salary for the time she is away to the Rock Trust homeless charity, she said she will give some of her ITV fee away, adding: “I haven’t settled what portion … yet as there are lots of things I have to do like pay taxes.”

Dugdale had been denied permission by political bosses to take part in the show.

But it was announced on Tuesday that the politician will not face suspension from her party over her appearance.

It comes after YouTube star Jack Maynard left the ITV show.

Jack Maynard has left the jungle (ITV)

In a statement, his publicist confirmed he would be leaving the ITV show after just over two days in order to be given the chance to defend himself against allegations.

They said Maynard agreed with the decision, which was “made by his representatives and ITV”.