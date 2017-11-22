Advertising
Kevin Spacey investigated by UK police over second sexual assault allegation
The second allegation was made on Friday, police said.
Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey is being investigated by British police over a second alleged sexual assault, it is understood.
Officers from the Met Police’s child abuse and sexual offences command are looking into claims the House Of Cards star sexually assaulted a man in Lambeth in 2005.
The Met were already investigating an allegation of assault regarding Spacey against a different man in the same area in 2008.
The Met declined to identify the alleged attacker but said in a statement: “On Wednesday, November 1, City of London Police referred an allegation of sexual assault to the Metropolitan Police Service.
“It is alleged a man assaulted another man (Victim 1) in 2008 in Lambeth.
“On Friday, November 17 a further allegation was made about the same man.
“The allegations are of sexual assaults against a man (Victim 2) in 2005 in Lambeth.
“Officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command are investigating.”
