Julia Stiles announces arrival of first child with Preston J Cook
The couple got married in September.
Actress Julia Stiles has welcomed her first child with husband Preston J Cook.
The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced the arrival of son Strummer Newcomb Cook on Instagram with a picture of Cook’s hand holding that of the new baby.
She first showed off her baby bump on August 2, when she shared a mirror selfie with the caption: “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”
At the time she shared a picture of Cook’s hand, with a wedding ring, on her pregnant stomach and wrote: “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?”
