Julia Stiles announces arrival of first child with Preston J Cook

Showbiz | Published:

The couple got married in September.

Julia Stiles and Preston J Cook married in September (Ian West/PA)

Actress Julia Stiles has welcomed her first child with husband Preston J Cook.

The 10 Things I Hate About You star announced the arrival of son Strummer Newcomb Cook on Instagram with a picture of Cook’s hand holding that of the new baby.

She first showed off her baby bump on August 2, when she shared a mirror selfie with the caption: “Alright, I couldn’t resist.”

Alright, I couldn't resist.

At the time she shared a picture of Cook’s hand, with a wedding ring, on her pregnant stomach and wrote: “Who doesn’t love a shotgun wedding?”

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ?✨

