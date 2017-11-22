Jodie Whittaker to DJ on 6 Music on eve of first Doctor Who appearance

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will tease her unveiling as the new Time Lord by turning Radio DJ on Christmas Eve.

The actress will be heard on the BBC 6 Music airwaves for an evening of programming and music hours before she is seen as the first ever female Doctor in the Christmas Day special of the sci-fi show.

Fittingly, her music choices will be based around the theme of travel and will include tracks from Elbow, First Aid Kit and Foy Vance.

Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who (BBC/Colin Hutton)

Ditto will host the Christmas Day show with an hour of music from the likes of Nina Simone and Cat Power as well as sharing anecdotes and stories from her time in show business – including advice from musical stalwarts Patti Smith and Debbie Harry.

On Boxing Day, Horgan will take over the station for an evening of music which she called a “ridiculous honour”.

“Last time I DJ’d was at my brother’s wedding. No one was listening. But once I forced everyone to stop having fun they all agreed my playlist was a goodiee.”

She added: “The only radio I listen to is 6. Morning to night. Weekends and weekdays. It inspires me, makes me laugh and takes me back to the dark little music venues I used to sneak into as a kid.

“I am the definition of an un-wise woman but that aside I will do my best to try and encapsulate what the station and music have meant to me over the years.”

Elsewhere on BBC Radio, former Spice Girl Mel C will be live on Christmas Day while this year’s festive number one is to be announced by Greg James on Radio One on December 22.