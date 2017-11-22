I’m A Celeb’s Jennie McAlpine breaks down as she remembers her father

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine broke down on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! as she shared the emotional reason behind her decision to join the show.

The actress, who plays Fiz Brown in the ITV soap, told her fellow campers that she pushed herself to join the challenging reality show in memory of her much-loved father, mental health campaigner Tom McAlpine.

She shared her thoughts on Wednesday night’s instalment of the show after Jamie Lomas asked his jungle mates why they had all signed up.

McAlpine joined the show following her father’s death (ITV/PA)

“We were like bestest, bestest friends. He would have told me to do it. He would have told me to do things I’m not brave enough to do.”

Her companions were quick to offer cuddles and emotional support as she shared her story, and she later told cameras that her “heart was going a bit” as she struggled to find the words.

Giving her own reasons for joining, comedian and mother-of-two Shappi Khorsandi said: “I wanted to do something that was absolutely on my own, and I was single again.

Shappi Khorsandi with her two children (Hannah McKay/PA)

For former footballer Dennis Wise, it was more of a family decision. He told how his children had suggested he take part before his wife seconded the idea.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I thought I would give it a go. Why not?”