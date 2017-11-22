Grime star Stormzy apologises for ‘homophobic language’ in old tweets

Chart-topping grime star Stormzy has apologised after old tweets appeared to show him using homophobic language.

Between 2011 and 2014 the star posted a series of homophobic tweets, the website PinkNews said.

Stormzy responded on Twitter by apologising for the “foul and offensive things” he said, and said his younger self does not reflect who is today.

He said on Twitter: “I said some foul and offensive things whilst tweeting years ago at a time when I was young and proudly ignorant. Very hurtful and discriminative views that I’ve unlearned as I’ve grown up and become a man.

“The comments I made were unacceptable and disgusting, full stop. Comments that I regret and to everyone I’ve offended, I am sorry, these are attitudes I’ve left in the past.

“The homophobic language I used was, embarrassingly, a part of my vocabulary when I was younger and ignorance made me feel comfortable to use them whilst not understanding the hate and the ramifications they carry.

“That isn’t an excuse, I take responsibility for my mistakes and hope you can understand that my younger self doesn’t reflect who I am today.

“Again, I’m sorry to everyone I’ve offended. To the LGBQT community and my supporters and friends, my deepest apologies.”

Stormzy is the latest in a string of stars who have found themselves in trouble for their use of language on social media.

Jack Maynard left I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! to defend himself after accusations of using homophobic and racist language on Twitter.