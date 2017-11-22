Fired Apprentice candidate brands other contestants ‘robots’ after shock triple firing

One of three contestants fired on the Apprentice has hit out at his fellow competitors, calling them “robots” with no personalities after the show’s shock triple sacking.

Andrew Brady was branded immature by Lord Sugar for swearing, and was the first to be fired on Wednesday night’s episode.

Brady told the Press Association: “You might call it immature, but I call it having a personality personally.

“I feel like I’m the only one on the show with a personality.”

He said the other contestants were “robots” who “will do anything to satisfy” Lord Sugar.

The businessman fired Brady, followed by Anisa Topan and Charles Burns, after Team Vitality failed in a series of dog-related tasks, from running a canine spa to picking up mess.

The candidates are in for a ruff ride on the pawesome next task! #TheApprentice Wednesday. 9pm. @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/A2oZfxgJ6w — The Apprentice (@bbcapprentice) November 16, 2017

Brady, a 26-year-old project engineer, said: “The fact that I went first, I knew full well it was going to be a triple firing.

Advertising

“I would have put my Mum and Dad’s mortgage on it.”

Topan, 36, who was fired after appearing to get flustered and giggle in stressful situations, said she “felt a lack of support from everyone”.

She said it felt like the right time for her to go, adding: “That Game of Thrones style, dramatic kind of firing was just brilliant, I’m such a drama queen, so I loved that.”

Andrew, Charles and Anisa were all fired from team Vitality (BBC/PA)

Advertising

In the episode, Burns said: “It seems that Michaela and Jade, given they naturally have longer hair, they’re use to kind of combing hair. I’m just prompting them along.”

The 24-year-old said he “disagreed” with aide Karren Brady’s assessment that he delegated too much.

After being fired he said: “I offered to help…they were doing a great job so why would I get involved for no reason?”

In the episode, Lord Sugar told judges Claude Littner and Brady: “I have to close my eyes and try to envisage these people in business with me, and in all three cases I couldn’t see it.”