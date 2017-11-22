EastEnders’ June Brown stars in Christmas single supporting LGBT charity

EastEnders star June Brown has joined a host of singers to release a Christmas charity single.

Love Against The Machine, which includes Union J star Jaymi Hensley and Samantha Fox, have come together to sing Love Is The Only Law – 50 Years Legal in support of The Albert Kennedy Trust, which helps LGBT young people in crisis.

The 90-year-old actress, who plays Dot Cotton in the BBC soap, introduces the song’s official video, featuring a range of singers and images from key LGBT milestones through history.

The song will be officially released on December 15 as it aims to compete with the traditional X Factor finalist contender for this year’s festive number one.

The lyrics were inspired by Simon Napier-Bell’s film 50 Years Legal and include: “Half a century to be free to love/Love is our inspiration/Five decades on, is that enough?/We’re moving in that direction/Love is the only law.”

Napier-Bell, a former manager of the late music superstar George Michael, has given his blessing to the track.

Samantha Fox performs during Pride in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

According to the charity, at least 150,000 young people are homeless or living in a hostile environment. A quarter identify as LGBT, with more than three-quarters attributing their situation with rejection and abuse by family following their coming out.

The Albert Kennedy Trust aims to provide shelter, mentoring, training and a national digital support service.