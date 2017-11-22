Advertising
A sneak-peek at the new Jurassic World film has been released
Chris Pratt stars in the short clip.
Jurassic World fans have been treated to a sneak preview of the latest film.
Director and writer Colin Trevorrow tweeted a six-second clip of the movie’s star Chris Pratt stroking a small dinosaur.
He wrote: “From our Jurassic family to yours.”
In the 2015 film Jurassic World, Pratt starred as Owen Grady – a raptor expert and trainer at a dinosaur theme park.
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is set to be released in 2018.
