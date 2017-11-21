Menu

Advertising

The Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes dies aged 79

Showbiz | Published:

Bewes would have turned 80 next week, his agent said.

File photo dated 04/06/1968 of actor Rodney Bewes, best known for his role in The Likely Lads, who has died aged 79, his agent confirmed.

The Likely Lads star Rodney Bewes has died aged 79, his agent confirmed.

The actor – best known for his role as Bob Ferris in the BBC sitcom – died on Tuesday morning, a representative told the Press Association.

In a statement on Twitter, his agent Michelle Braidman described him as a “true one off”.

She added: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that our dear client, the much loved actor Rodney Bewes, passed away this morning.

“We will miss his charm and ready wit.”

Bewes would have turned 80 next week, his agent said.

He went on to star in the sequel to the sitcom, Whatever Happened To The Likely Lads, alongside James Bolam, Brigit Forsyth and Sheila Fearn.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News