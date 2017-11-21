Sir Kenneth Branagh on Emmy win: It’s been a hell of a day at the office

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said the late Wallander author Henning Mankell would have been “delighted” as the actor received an International Emmy award for his role in the TV series.

Sir Kenneth won the best actor prize at the prestigious US awards ceremony for his portrayal of Swedish police detective Kurt Wallander in the BBC drama series, the first English-language adaptation of Mankell’s novels.

He told the Press Association: “Henning Mankell was an internationalist. He would have been delighted at this Emmy recognition.

“Our Wallander was made by a truly international group of artists, who loved this troubled policeman as much as the public did.

The 2017 International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor goes toKenneth Branagh for his performance in “Wallander” #iemmysWIN pic.twitter.com/Ipg012MUex — Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) November 21, 2017

“It was a privilege to inhabit that fracturing mind over 12 films. The International Academy have created a fantastic way to say farewell.”

Sir Kenneth has also confirmed that he will return for a follow-up to Murder On The Orient Express, and that Twentieth Century Fox is behind the big-screen effort.

He added: “Coming at exactly the time Fox have committed to developing a second Poirot film, it’s been a hell of a day at the office!”

Advertising

The Bafta and Olivier award winning actor starred as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the box office hit Murder On The Orient Express, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1934 classic novel, which he also directed.

He will return as both director and Poirot in an upcoming remake of Christie’s 1937 novel Death On The Nile.

Sir Kenneth Branagh in Murder On The Orient Express (Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp)

It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 by John Guillermin and starred Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Dame Angela Lansbury and Dame Maggie Smith, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

Sir Kenneth was accompanied in this year’s release by an all-star cast including the likes of Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench and Olivia Colman.