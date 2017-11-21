Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay fines of tourists arrested in mankinis

Sacha Baron Cohen has offered to pay the fines of Czech tourists arrested for wearing the fluorescent green mankinis made famous in the film Borat.

Six Czech visitors to Kazakhstan were arrested in the capital city of Astana for wearing the outfits, according to the BBC.

Local media reported that the group were detained by police and fined 22,500 tenge (£51) each for taking photographs near an “I love Astana” sign earlier in November.

The so-called mankini was made famous by Cohen’s 2006 film Borat, which sees a fictional Kazakh journalist travel through the United States.

To my Czech mates who were arrested. Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I'll pay your fine. arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.comhttp://www.bbc.com/news/blogs-trending-41982339 Posted by Sacha Baron Cohen on Monday, November 20, 2017

Anyone from the group who wants to contact Cohen can email arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.com