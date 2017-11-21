Advertising
Sacha Baron Cohen offers to pay fines of tourists arrested in mankinis
He appealed for his “Czech mates” to get in touch.
Sacha Baron Cohen has offered to pay the fines of Czech tourists arrested for wearing the fluorescent green mankinis made famous in the film Borat.
Six Czech visitors to Kazakhstan were arrested in the capital city of Astana for wearing the outfits, according to the BBC.
Local media reported that the group were detained by police and fined 22,500 tenge (£51) each for taking photographs near an “I love Astana” sign earlier in November.
The so-called mankini was made famous by Cohen’s 2006 film Borat, which sees a fictional Kazakh journalist travel through the United States.
Anyone from the group who wants to contact Cohen can email arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.com
