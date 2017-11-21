Richard Osman’s House Of Games is to return

Richard Osman has said he “can’t wait to get started” after his quiz show House Of Games was commissioned for another 50 episodes.

The daytime show, which was BBC Two’s highest rating quiz launch in its slot for a number of years, will return in 2018.

Once again it will see celebrities testing their knowledge in a succession of fast-paced rounds of games, curated by Osman.

Richard Osman (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Osman said: “The reaction to House Of Games has truly been amazing, and I’m so glad we can finally let people know that we’re coming back for more!

“I can promise lots more Answer Smash and Broken Karaoke, lots more prize teasmades and driving gloves, and lots of brilliant new games and contestants. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dan McGolpin, BBC controller of programming and daytime, said: “The first run of Richard Osman’s House Of Games really hit the spot with the BBC Two audience and I am very excited that we are able to bring it back in volume for next year.

“I know that Richard has many intriguing and entertaining new games up his sleeve. ”