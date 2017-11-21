Advertising
Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome first baby in delighted Instagram post
The parents are overjoyed with the new arrival.
Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has welcomed the birth of his third child in a delighted Instagram post.
The US star, 38, introduced baby Kenzo Kash Hart, his first child with wife Eniko Parrish, following his birth in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He wrote: “God is truly amazing…Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am…He is healthy and already smiling.
“Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love and appreciate ya #Harts.”
His post comes just hours after Parrish posted a photo of herself and her glowing baby bump, with the wordy caption: “Dear Kenzo, you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! I know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time!
“Even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.”
