Menu

Advertising

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish welcome first baby in delighted Instagram post

Showbiz | Published:

The parents are overjoyed with the new arrival.

Kevin Hart expressed his delight (John Phillips/PA)

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has welcomed the birth of his third child in a delighted Instagram post.

The US star, 38, introduced baby Kenzo Kash Hart, his first child with wife Eniko Parrish, following his birth in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He wrote: “God is truly amazing…Kenzo Kash Hart was born at 1:45am…He is healthy and already smiling.

“Thank you all for your prayers!!!! We love and appreciate ya #Harts.”

God is good. Overwhelmed with joy & emotion right now!!!!!! #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

His post comes just hours after Parrish posted a photo of herself and her glowing baby bump, with the wordy caption: “Dear Kenzo, you’re now 40 weeks, and 3 days past your due date! I know you’re quite comfy and warm in there..but it’s time!

“Even though we don’t have any control over when you decide to make your debut we just want u to know that we are ready for you any day now baby boy, it’s time to meet your parents! We love you.”

We’re all so anxious to meet our newest addition to the Hart tribe. We love you baby boy. ♥

A post shared by eníĸo • нarт ? (@enikonhart) on

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News