Kenneth Branagh to return in Murder On The Orient Express follow-up

Sir Kenneth Branagh is expected to return to the big screen in a follow-up to box office hit Murder On The Orient Express.

The Bafta and Olivier award winner both directed and played the role of Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in this year’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous 1934 novel.

According to his representative, he is now expected to reprise both roles in an upcoming remake of Christie’s 1937 Poirot novel Death On The Nile.

While no official deal is yet in place, the film is again expected to be produced by Twentieth Century Fox, with Steve Asbell at the helm and Michael Green writing the script.

In Christie’s original Death On The Nile story, Poirot finds himself embroiled in a deadly love triangle while holidaying in Egypt.

It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 by John Guillermin and starred Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury and Dame Maggie Smith, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot.

Sir Kenneth was accompanied in this year’s release by an all-star cast including the likes of Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp, Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench and Olivia Colman.

Twentieth Century Fox has been contacted for details.