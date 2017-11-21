Kendrick Lamar’s Damn voted best album of the year

Kendrick Lamar’s Damn has been voted the best album of 2017.

The Grammy-winner’s critically acclaimed fourth album topped a list put together by writers and staff at Q Magazine.

LCD Soundsystem’s comeback offering, American Dream, was second, and Vision Of A Life by British alternative rockers Wolf Alice was third in the Top 10, which was picked from an original list of 50 albums.

DAMN. by Kendrick Lamar. A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:38am PDT

The top 10 was rounded out by Baxter Dury’s Prince Of Tears, Villains by Queens Of The Stone Age and The National’s Sleep Well Beast.



Q editor Ted Kessler said: “Every year is an amazing year for new music (apart from 1985), and 2017 is no exception.

“No democratic process is perfect, though, when you are essentially a dictator and so I have to admit that I am sad that my personal two favourite albums of the year, by Girl Ray and Sleaford Mods, did not crack the 10.

“But this is a top 50 drawn from the votes of two dozen experts, all of whom agonised in doing so, and therefore I had to respect the ballot. That said, the top 10 makes a good case for us all living through a golden age. Just look at that top three!”

:: This month’s Q magazine is on sale on Tuesday.