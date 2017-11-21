Menu

Kem Cetinay and Donna Air face partner switch in final Dancing On Ice line-up

Two ice skating professionals have dropped out of the show due to “personal reasons”.

Kem Cetinay will have a different professional partner (Ian West/PA)

The official line-up of couples for next year’s comeback series of Dancing On Ice has been unveiled after two professional skaters dropped out due to “personal reasons”.

US pro Megan Marschall, who was due to perform with Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, and Wales’s Lloyd Jones, who was set to hit the rink with actress Donna Air, resigned from the ITV show ahead of its return to screens.

The pair, who have previously dated, have been replaced by show regular Mark Hanretty and new US performer Alex Murphy.

Donna Air faced a partner switch (Matt Crossick/PA)

The full list of pairings for the show now includes:

:: Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman

:: Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon

:: Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky

:: Singer Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

:: Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy

:: Actress Donna Air and Mark Hanretty

:: Soap star Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto

:: Rugby star Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo

:: The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice Brown and Matt Evers

:: The Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston

:: Cricket star Monty Panesar and Melody Le Moal

:: TV presenter Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV in 2018, with Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and ice skating veterans Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judges panel.

