Kem Cetinay and Donna Air face partner switch in final Dancing On Ice line-up

The official line-up of couples for next year’s comeback series of Dancing On Ice has been unveiled after two professional skaters dropped out due to “personal reasons”.

US pro Megan Marschall, who was due to perform with Love Island winner Kem Cetinay, and Wales’s Lloyd Jones, who was set to hit the rink with actress Donna Air, resigned from the ITV show ahead of its return to screens.

The pair, who have previously dated, have been replaced by show regular Mark Hanretty and new US performer Alex Murphy.

Donna Air faced a partner switch (Matt Crossick/PA)

The full list of pairings for the show now includes:

:: Athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton and Hamish Gaman

Couple things in common now with these two: Olympians now skating ha. TorvillAndDean @dancingonice #itvgala pic.twitter.com/0FH4kvIw37 — PSD (@shakesdrayton) November 10, 2017

:: Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring and Sylvain Longchambon

:: Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent and Matej Silecky

Morning Skate Training Done⛸.. The Amazing @altrinchamsynchroclub Let Me Share The Ice This Morning.. Thank You.. I Might Take This Lot To Live @dancingonice Shows With Me.. I Might Stand Half A Chance Then ?❣️ pic.twitter.com/9pHMVKyKQB — Brooke Levi Vincent (@BrookeLVincent) November 14, 2017

:: Singer Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer

:: Love Island’s Kem Cetinay and Alex Murphy

:: Actress Donna Air and Mark Hanretty

:: Soap star Antony Cotton and Brandee Malto

Off to do some ice skating. Here’s hoping these old lady legs don’t let me down… — Antony Cotton (@antonycotton) November 18, 2017

:: Rugby star Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo

:: The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice Brown and Matt Evers

:: The Fizz singer Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston

:: Cricket star Monty Panesar and Melody Le Moal

Excited to announce that I'll be skating with this amazing man for the next series of @dancingonice @alexberesfordTV watch this space…??? pic.twitter.com/CqtrRF6gph — Brianne Delcourt (@Brianne_TV) November 15, 2017

:: TV presenter Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV in 2018, with Jason Gardiner, Ashley Banjo and ice skating veterans Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the judges panel.