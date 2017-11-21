Jerry Maguire actor joins Gemma Collins and ‘Muggy’ Mike for Celebs Go Dating

US film actor Jonathan Lipnicki will be hoping to find love after signing up to take part in the new series of British reality TV series Celebs Go Dating.

The 27-year-old, who is best known for his childhood roles in films Jerry Maguire and Stuart Little, has joined the line-up of the E4 dating programme alongside The Only Way Is Essex mainstay Gemma Collins and Love Island lothario “Muggy” Mike Thalassitis.

You had us at hello ? @JLIPNICKI let us help you find love ?#CelebsGoDating pic.twitter.com/wDp6JzViUR — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) November 20, 2017

Made In Chelsea stars Ollie Locke and Sam Thompson, Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones, singer Tallia Storm and comedian London Hughes have also been confirmed to be appearing on Celebs Go Dating.

The programme, which started in 2016, sees dating experts Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman attempt to match the celebrity singletons with members of the public in order to strike up a romance.

Receptionist Tom Read Wilson will also return as the ultimate shoulder to cry on for the stars who are finding the world of dating a little bit tough.

Production has started on the new series, which is expected to air in 2018.

Jonathan Lipnicki starred in 1999 film Stuart Little (William Conran/PA)

Advertising

Executive producers Kate Bates and Colin Whittaker said: “Production begins today for a brand new series and we can’t wait to see what fun, drama and romance will unfold as our outrageous celebrities enter the complex world of modern dating in the spotlight…”

We sure can't wait to see what this eye candy gets up to!!! ? @missgemcollins completes our celeb line up!!! ? #CelebsGoDating pic.twitter.com/1su8EY47K3 — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) November 20, 2017

The likes of Towie stars Joey Essex, Ferne McCann and James “Arg” Argent, Geordie Shore regular Charlotte Crosby, Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter and Outnumbered star Tyger Drew-Honey have appeared on previous series of the show.

Lipnicki arrived in London earlier this week ahead of filming, and he shared his amusement over his surname being incorrectly spelt by his airport taxi driver.