Gilbert and George: We have to agree or we’d be finished

Artists Gilbert and George have unveiled their new work The Beard Pictures and told how they “have to agree” or “we’d be finished”.

The Beard Pictures show the duo wearing beards made of wire mesh, beer foam and standing in front of and behind barbed wire.

Their Fuckosophy, also on display at London’s White Cube, is a collection of nearly 4,000 pronouncements and mottoes created by the pair, who shot to fame as “living sculptures”.

The Gilbert and George work Beardsters at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)

Asked whether they ever disagree on their creations, Italian-born Gilbert, 74, told the Press Association: “I think we have to agree. Otherwise we would be finished!

“We have a great sense of purpose. We know where we want to go… You don’t have to be one person only to have a view.”

George, 75, said: “It’s a secret. It’s a great secret. … It’s two people but one artist.”

#GilbertandGeorge’s THE BEARD PICTURES AND THEIR FUCKOSOPHY previews tomorrow evening, 21 November from 6–9pm at #WhiteCube Bermondsey. The exhibition will run until 28 January 2018. pic.twitter.com/iaigsaYDoW — White Cube (@_WhiteCube) November 20, 2017

And he added: “When we’re asked, ‘What happens if one of you dies?’ We say ‘fall under a taxi or a bus you mean? Fear not, we always cross the road together’.”

Beardmas by Gilbert and George at White Cube Bermondsey (Sherna Noah/PA)

“We started to see barbed wire all over Europe, all over the world in a new way, burglar alarms all over the world, and beards sticking through the wire.”