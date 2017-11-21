Menu

Advertising

Gilbert and George: We have to agree or we’d be finished

Showbiz | Published:

The pair shot to fame as “living sculptures” and have collaborated since meeting at art school.

Artists Gilbert and George are long-time collaborators (Joel Ryan/PA)

Artists Gilbert and George have unveiled their new work The Beard Pictures and told how they “have to agree” or “we’d be finished”.

The Beard Pictures show the duo wearing beards made of wire mesh, beer foam and standing in front of and behind barbed wire.

Their Fuckosophy, also on display at London’s White Cube, is a collection of nearly 4,000 pronouncements and mottoes created by the pair, who shot to fame as “living sculptures”.

Gilbert and George work Beardsters at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA/White Cube)
The Gilbert and George work Beardsters at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)

Asked whether they ever disagree on their creations, Italian-born Gilbert, 74, told the Press Association: “I think we have to agree. Otherwise we would be finished!

“We have a great sense of purpose. We know where we want to go… You don’t have to be one person only to have a view.”

George, 75, said: “It’s a secret. It’s a great secret. … It’s two people but one artist.”

Advertising

And he added: “When we’re asked, ‘What happens if one of you dies?’ We say ‘fall under a taxi or a bus you mean? Fear not, we always cross the road together’.”

Beardmas by Gilbert and George (Sherna Noah/PA)
Beardmas by Gilbert and George at White Cube Bermondsey (Sherna Noah/PA)

“We started to see barbed wire all over Europe, all over the world in a new way, burglar alarms all over the world, and beards sticking through the wire.”

A message from Gilbert and George in the toilets at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)
A message from Gilbert and George in the toilets at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News