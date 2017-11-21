GBBO’s most chilled out baker is heading back to the tent

Great British Bake Off favourites Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones are returning to the tent.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be back on Channel 4 for two festive episodes.

Each episode will see four former contestants return to go head-to-head for the Star Baker crown.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special featuring Val Stones, Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis and Selasi Gbormittah (Channel 4)

Series seven was the last one broadcast on the BBC before the show went to Channel 4.

The pair will appear in The Great Christmas Bake Off alongside fellow previous contestants Paul Jagger, 51, a prison governor from series six who is best remembered for his detailed lion bread, and Beca Lyne-Pirkis, 35, from series four.

Rob Billington, Rav Bansal, Benjamina Ebuehi and Sandy Docherty (Channel 4)

Dates for The Great Christmas Bake Off and The Great Festive Bake Off are yet to be confirmed.