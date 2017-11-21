Menu

Ed Sheeran leads all-star Top Of The Pops Christmas line up

A hosts of stars are performing on the Top Of The Pops Christmas and New Year specials.

Ed Sheeran (Yui Mok/PA)

Chart topper Ed Sheeran will perform on the Top Of The Pops Christmas Day special.

The singer-songwriter will complete a festive line up including Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script, who will all take to the stage for the one hour BBC special.

Sheeran’s third album, Divide, was released in March 2017, and included hits Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

‪Just over 24 hours and ÷ is released !‬

Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates will present the two specials.

