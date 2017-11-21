Ed Sheeran leads all-star Top Of The Pops Christmas line up

Chart topper Ed Sheeran will perform on the Top Of The Pops Christmas Day special.

The singer-songwriter will complete a festive line up including Dua Lipa, Clean Bandit, Rita Ora and The Script, who will all take to the stage for the one hour BBC special.

Sheeran’s third album, Divide, was released in March 2017, and included hits Shape Of You and Castle On The Hill.

‪Just over 24 hours and ÷ is released !‬ A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Mar 1, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates will present the two specials.