Can Debbie McGee recreate her lost magic with an Argentine tango?

Debbie McGee will look to pick up lost points in this weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing as she performs the Argentine tango with partner Giovanni Pernice.

One of the favourites to win the competition, McGee was in the dance off for last week’s Blackpool special, scoring just 33 out of a possible 40 points for her samba.

She will be hoping to recreate the luck she had earlier in the competition when she broke the Strictly record for the competition’s earliest ever perfect score for her fiery tango to The Black Eyed Peas’ I Gotta Feeling.

This week the former magician’s assistant will perform her Argentine tango to Por Una Cabeza.

She will be trying to maintain her position as favourite to win the competition after finishing top of last week’s leaderboard with 39 points in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will perform the samba to Billy Joel’s The River of Dreams, while Mollie King and AJ Pritchard have chosen the quickstep to The Baseballs’ Umbrella.

For Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton, who were bottom of last week’s leaderboard but saved by the public vote, it will be an American Smooth to Bobby Darin’s Beyond The Sea.

Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance a waltz to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta, whilst Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will perform the quickstep to Jumpin’ Jack’s Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.

:: Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One at 6.50pm on Saturday.