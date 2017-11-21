Art duo Gilbert and George unveil beard-inspired work

Artists Gilbert and George have unveiled their new art show – inspired by beards.

The Beard Pictures And Their Fuckosophy is the latest series of work by the duo, who shot to fame as “living sculptures”.

#GilbertandGeorge’s THE BEARD PICTURES AND THEIR FUCKOSOPHY previews tomorrow evening, 21 November from 6–9pm at #WhiteCube Bermondsey. The exhibition will run until 28 January 2018. pic.twitter.com/iaigsaYDoW — White Cube (@_WhiteCube) November 20, 2017

Their huge, brightly coloured pictures at London’s White Cube gallery show the artists wearing beards made of wire mesh, beer foam and in front of and behind barbed wire.

They were inspired “when we started to see beards all over the place, Muslim beards, Jewish beards, Sikh beards, hippy beards, tramps’ beards,” Gilbert told the Press Association of their new work.

The Gilbert and George work Beardsters at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)

The pair, known for their distinctive, suited appearance, have collaborated since they met at art school in 1967.

Beardmas by Gilbert and George at White Cube Bermondsey (Sherna Noah/PA)

“We have a great sense of purpose. We know where we want to go… You don’t have to be one person only to have a view.”

George said: “It’s a secret. It’s a great secret. … It’s two people but one artist.”

A message from Gilbert and George in the toilets at White Cube (Sherna Noah/PA)

Gilbert & George The Beard Pictures And Their Fuckosophy is at White Cube Bermondsey from Wednesday until January 28 2018.